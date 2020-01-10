Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,829,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

