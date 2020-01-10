ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.99

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 2409866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

