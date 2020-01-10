Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.47

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 59304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 619,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

