Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.22

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.22 and last traded at $135.18, with a volume of 89533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

