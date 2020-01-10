Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.79

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $591.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

