Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.43

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.43 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 1034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. ValuEngine lowered Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

