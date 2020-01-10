iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.06

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 203168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)
iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).
