iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.06

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 203168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,509,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 449,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,896,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

