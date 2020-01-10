TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.07

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.07 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 10927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 209,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

