goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.93

Shares of goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.93 and last traded at C$74.18, with a volume of 8883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.77.

GSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$156.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd will post 5.2100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,968,730.89. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

