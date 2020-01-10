iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.90

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.90, with a volume of 13939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2637 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

