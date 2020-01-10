iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.90

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.90, with a volume of 13939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.11.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2637 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).
