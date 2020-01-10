AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.32

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 278557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AXA Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.