AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.32

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 278557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AXA Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.
In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AXA Equitable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
About AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.