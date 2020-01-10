Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Trading 19.9% Higher

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL) traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.81, 125,481 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 260,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The stock has a market cap of $110.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

