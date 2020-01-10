SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 584,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

