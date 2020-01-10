Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $23,382,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.