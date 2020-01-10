Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.92

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 7439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. ValuEngine downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

