Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Increased by Wedbush

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get Express alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Express by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Express by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 574,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Express by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 638,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.