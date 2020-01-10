Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on International Game Technology PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

