MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.31

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.31 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

