Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 52-Week High at $238.63

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $236.89, with a volume of 59101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 19,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

