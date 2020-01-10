iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $237.61

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.61 and last traded at $236.83, with a volume of 35079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.59.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)
iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.