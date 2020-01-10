iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $237.61

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.61 and last traded at $236.83, with a volume of 35079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

