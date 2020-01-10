Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 1,060.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

