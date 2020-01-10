Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

