Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $8.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. HSBC set a $235.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $155.56 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average is $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after buying an additional 122,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

