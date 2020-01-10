Brokers Set Expectations for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.93. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

