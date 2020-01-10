FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $4,421,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

