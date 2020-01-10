FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

