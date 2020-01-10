Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $239.47.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

