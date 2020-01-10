FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised by Analyst

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $340.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.47. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $231.71 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

