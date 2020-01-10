FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,768,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 152.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

