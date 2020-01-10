BidaskClub Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.79. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

