Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.97.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.41. Boeing has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.