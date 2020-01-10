AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $66.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $66.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $66.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2021 earnings at $72.58 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,145.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,192.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,138.82. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in AutoZone by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

