Dougherty & Co Comments on InterDigital Wireless Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

