Landec Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNDC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $242,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

