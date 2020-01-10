Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.92 on Thursday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in State Street by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

