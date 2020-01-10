Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market cap of $904.45 million, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,058,422.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $1,157,591.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

