Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,302 shares of company stock worth $2,024,583. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 1,588,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after buying an additional 4,453,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 2,867,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

