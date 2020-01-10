BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Sell

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 31.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

