Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.