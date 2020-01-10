Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

