Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kelly Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

