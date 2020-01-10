Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $910,884.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,612,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 850,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

