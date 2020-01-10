MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorber David A lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lorber David A now owns 92,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Landec Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Landec Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Krystal Biotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Krystal Biotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova to Sell
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Downgraded by ValuEngine
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Downgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report