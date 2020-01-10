MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorber David A lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lorber David A now owns 92,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

