Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NEW opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Puxin has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.35 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 129.24% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at $622,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

