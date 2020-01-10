NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $6,970,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

