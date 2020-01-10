Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.