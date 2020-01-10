COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) versus Airgain (OTCMKTS:AIRG) Critical Review

COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

COMARCO has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.9% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of COMARCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMARCO and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A Airgain $60.63 million 1.65 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -38.15

COMARCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Profitability

This table compares COMARCO and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMARCO N/A N/A N/A Airgain 3.61% 4.59% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COMARCO and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Airgain has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%.

Summary

Airgain beats COMARCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMARCO Company Profile

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

