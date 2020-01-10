Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.