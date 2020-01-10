MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.