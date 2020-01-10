Financial Comparison: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & Adomani (NYSE:ADOM)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 4 4 0 2.33 Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $48.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Adomani has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,729.27%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 23.61% 91.48% 14.76% Adomani -44.88% -88.28% -44.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Adomani’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 2.16 $639.00 million $4.78 10.28 Adomani $5.01 million 2.39 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -1.09

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Adomani on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

